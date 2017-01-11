Simon Kjaer to Chelsea reports are 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

LIVE: Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Gaspar 151114

Mario, Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Transfers PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Jose plans to 'attack the market' in summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

West Ham and Hull keen on Martina - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gardner set for Birmingham medical - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Chicharito would prefer MLS to China

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

United eyeing move for Bakayoko - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Lyon working on deal for Januzaj - report

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Rasmus Schuller in action for BK Hacken against Gefle IF in a Swedish Allsvenskan match.

Minnesota Utd close to Schuller - sources

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Evra back to United? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Cologne confident Hector won't join Chelsea

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Simon Kjaer to Chelsea reports are 'lies' - Fenerbahce

The FC crew don't see Chelsea losing their advantage, as long as they don't stray from what got them to this point.
Gab Marcotti gets Carlo Ancelotti's take on how Antonio Conte has reinvigorated Premier League leaders Chelsea this season.
Antonio Conte admires the versatility Nathan Ake brings to Chelsea after being recalled from his loan at Bournemouth.
Antonio Conte insists John Terry did not deserve to be sent off vs. Peterborough and suggests Chelsea may appeal.
Craig Burley believes Chelsea can use their comfortable FA Cup win over Peterborough to rebound from their loss to Spurs.

Fenerbahce have publicly dismissed reports that Chelsea have made an offer for Denmark international centre-back Simon Kjaer.

Kjaer, who enjoyed spells at Wolfsburg, Roma and Lille before joining Fenerbahce in the summer of 2015, was reported to have been the subject of a £16 million bid from the Premier League leaders.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Turkish side said no offer has been received and claimed the reports linking Kjaer with a January move to Stamford Bridge were intended to try to destabilise their team.

"A number of recent reports have falsely claimed that Chelsea have made an offer for our Danish player Simon Kjaer," the Fenerbahce statement read.

"Fenerbahce have not received any offers whatsoever for Kjaer and any claims suggesting a transfer could take place are wrong. Kjaer is a happy and successful member of our team.

"We would like to ask our fans to disregard such lies and manipulative reports that aim to disrupt our team."

Chelsea are hoping to bolster head coach Antonio Conte's challenge for the Premier League title with January reinforcements, and Dutch defender Nathan Ake was recalled from a season-long loan at Bournemouth on Sunday after producing a series of impressive performances for the Cherries.

But last week Conte said he does not see an urgent need to sign a new centre-back in the winter window, particularly in light of the fact that Kurt Zouma is fit again after an 11-month absence due to a serious knee injury.

Zouma returned to first-team action in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, while captain John Terry was sent off on his first appearance since recovering from a glute muscle injury.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.