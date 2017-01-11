Simon Kjaer to Chelsea reports are 'lies' - Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce have publicly dismissed reports that Chelsea have made an offer for Denmark international centre-back Simon Kjaer.
Kjaer, who enjoyed spells at Wolfsburg, Roma and Lille before joining Fenerbahce in the summer of 2015, was reported to have been the subject of a £16 million bid from the Premier League leaders.
But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Turkish side said no offer has been received and claimed the reports linking Kjaer with a January move to Stamford Bridge were intended to try to destabilise their team.
"A number of recent reports have falsely claimed that Chelsea have made an offer for our Danish player Simon Kjaer," the Fenerbahce statement read.
"Fenerbahce have not received any offers whatsoever for Kjaer and any claims suggesting a transfer could take place are wrong. Kjaer is a happy and successful member of our team.
"We would like to ask our fans to disregard such lies and manipulative reports that aim to disrupt our team."
Chelsea are hoping to bolster head coach Antonio Conte's challenge for the Premier League title with January reinforcements, and Dutch defender Nathan Ake was recalled from a season-long loan at Bournemouth on Sunday after producing a series of impressive performances for the Cherries.
But last week Conte said he does not see an urgent need to sign a new centre-back in the winter window, particularly in light of the fact that Kurt Zouma is fit again after an 11-month absence due to a serious knee injury.
Zouma returned to first-team action in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, while captain John Terry was sent off on his first appearance since recovering from a glute muscle injury.
