Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
 By PA Sport
Mario Gaspar, Jaume Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Mario Gaspar has won three caps for Spain.

Villarreal defenders Mario Gaspar and Jaume Costa have signed new contracts with the La Liga club.

Mario, 26, has made over 200 appearances for the Yellow Submarine and has agreed new terms running until 2023, while Costa, 28, will remain at the club until 2021.

Both renewals were announced on Villarreal's official website and followed soon after the news that goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo and midfielder Manu Trigueros had committed to Fran Escriba's side.

Meanwhile, Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio has undergone successful surgery on a bone fracture in his right hand, the club have announced.

The centre-back was forced off the pitch in the 87th minute of Villarreal's 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Sunday after falling awkwardly on his right arm. The estimated recovery time for such an injury is around three to four weeks.

A statement from Villarreal read: "Mateo Musacchio has undergone successful surgery on a fractured distal radioulnar joint on his right wrist. The recovery time will be subject to the player's progress. Villarreal CF wishes the Argentinian a speedy recovery."

Musacchio has started in 16 games for Villarreal this season -- 12 of those in La Liga.

Villarreal coach Escriba could not hide his disappointment about losing the 26-year-old for the coming games.

"Mateo's injury is a shame," Escriba was quoted as saying by El Mundo after the Barca game. "He is going to be out for at least three weeks. He is a very important player for us, more so at this stage of the campaign."

Villarreal, fifth in La Liga, host Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie and face a 3-1 deficit from the first game. Musacchio will also miss his team's trip to Deportivo La Coruna, as well as the home matches against Valencia on Jan. 21 and Granada a week later.

The hope is that the he will recover in time for Villarreal's Europa League round-of-32 first leg encounter against Roma at the Ceramica on Feb. 16.

ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia contributed to this report.

Comments

