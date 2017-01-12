Everton sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Swansea City complete Narsingh signing

Swansea City ESPN staff
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Celtic complete signing of Eboue

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Palace close in on Schlupp move - sources

West Brom Peter O'Rourke
Read

Pachuca will sell Lozano at right price

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

New deals make case for Ozil, Sanchez

Transfers Andrew Mangan
Read

Arsenal's Toral joins Rangers on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Stewart Downing during Middlesbrough's Premier League match against Stoke City.

Karanka would consider Downing sale

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Palace make Jenkinson offer - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Januzaj to Lyon

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Man Utd confirm Fellaini contract extension

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin sign new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Allardyce says Benteke is not for sale

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Everton sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United

Ronald Koeman expresses frustration and disbelief after Leicester City overcame Everton's 1-0 lead at Goodison Park.

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

Schneiderlin had fallen out of favour at United under Jose Mourinho and has now sealed a four-and-a-half year deal that ties him to the Toffees until 2021.

Everton confirmed a transfer fee of an initial £20 million fee rising to £24m for the France international. United paid Southampton £24m for Schneiderlin in 2015.

The 27-year-old should be available to play against Manchester City on Sunday after reuniting with Everton boss Ronald Koeman, for whom he previously played at Southampton.

"Everton is a big club in the history of English football," the midfielder said in an Everton statement. "I've always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I've always liked playing here. I can't wait to play and to represent this great club.

"There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

"He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.

"We spoke since the time I knew Everton would be interested. I know his ambition and why he came here. He believes in this and I do, too. We are trying to achieve something here and this is what I am here for. I know the fans have big expectations and we'll do everything to make them come true.

"When I spoke with the manager and the people in place at Everton I understood immediately that they have a very good plan for the future of the football club. I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs."

The midfielder had a difficult time at United, failing to nail down a regular spot under former boss Louis van Gaal, and then being rarely used by his predecessor Mourinho after he took over last summer.

He made just three Premier League appearances this season, with none of them from the start for United.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to wish Morgan all the best for the future," United said in a statement.

Sources have said that Everton held talks with United winger Memphis Depay last month, though Mourinho said last week that the move was not close to completion.

Shortly after completing the Schneiderlin deal, Everton confirmed that Tom Cleverley has joined Watford on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent deal.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.