Everton sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

Schneiderlin had fallen out of favour at United under Jose Mourinho and has now sealed a four-and-a-half year deal that ties him to the Toffees until 2021.

Everton confirmed a transfer fee of an initial £20 million fee rising to £24m for the France international. United paid Southampton £24m for Schneiderlin in 2015.

The 27-year-old should be available to play against Manchester City on Sunday after reuniting with Everton boss Ronald Koeman, for whom he previously played at Southampton.

"Everton is a big club in the history of English football," the midfielder said in an Everton statement. "I've always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I've always liked playing here. I can't wait to play and to represent this great club.

�� | @schneiderlinmo4 has signed a deal to the end of June 2021 for an initial £20m fee rising to £24m https://t.co/gOVl7BG5Va #WelcomeMorgan pic.twitter.com/DgucuIH93S - Everton (@Everton) January 12, 2017

"There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

"He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.

"We spoke since the time I knew Everton would be interested. I know his ambition and why he came here. He believes in this and I do, too. We are trying to achieve something here and this is what I am here for. I know the fans have big expectations and we'll do everything to make them come true.

"When I spoke with the manager and the people in place at Everton I understood immediately that they have a very good plan for the future of the football club. I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs."

We'd like to wish all the best to @SchneiderlinMo4, who has completed a permanent move to Everton: https://t.co/o7zUlgFyWe #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1sR7Yc0McO - Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 12, 2017

The midfielder had a difficult time at United, failing to nail down a regular spot under former boss Louis van Gaal, and then being rarely used by his predecessor Mourinho after he took over last summer.

He made just three Premier League appearances this season, with none of them from the start for United.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to wish Morgan all the best for the future," United said in a statement.

Sources have said that Everton held talks with United winger Memphis Depay last month, though Mourinho said last week that the move was not close to completion.

Shortly after completing the Schneiderlin deal, Everton confirmed that Tom Cleverley has joined Watford on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent deal.

