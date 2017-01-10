Jose Mourinho: Manchester United unlikely to buy in January window

The FC crew praise Man United's performance over Hull in the EFL Cup and touch on Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that the club are unlikely to being in defender Victor Lindelof or any other player in January.

Speaking after his side's EFL Cup semifinal first leg win over Hull City, Mourinho told Sport TV he felt United would focus on another major summer transfer push.

The club brought in Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the start of the season.

"I think that in this winter market we will only sell and not buy -- it is my feeling," Mourinho said.

"Let's build pounds to attack the market next summer as we did this. We hired four players from the first level and we knew they could help."

United had been strongly linked with a move for Benfica's Lindelof in recent weeks, and recent reports in Portugal had claimed a transfer was agreed.

On Wednesday, sources told ESPN FC the club have agreed to sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22 million, which means they are close to recouping the £24m paid to Southampton for the midfielder last summer.

