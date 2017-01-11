Brentford sign Brazil legend Garrincha's grandson from Halmstads

Garrincha in action for Brazil. His grandson Henrik Johansson has become a Brentford player.

Brentford have announced that the grandson of Brazil legend Garrincha has joined the club and will play for their B team.

Winger Henrik Johansson has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club after rejecting a new deal with Halmstads.

The 18-year-old joins the Londoners for an undisclosed fee.

Johansson represents Sweden -- the country in which Garrincha won the 1958 World Cup -- and said he hoped there was a little of his grandfather's style in his own way of playing.

Speaking to the official Brentford website, he said: "I don't really talk about it that much because I don't want it to affect my football or my life, but it is always in the back of my mind so I do think about it.

�� @h3nkke is the grandson of double Brazilian World Cup winner Garrincha and joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal pic.twitter.com/OEWVK5nD7n - Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 10, 2017

"I like to think there's a little bit of him in how I play. I am an offensive player who is technical and likes to score goals."

Brentford's head of football operations, Robert Rowan, said: "He's had a good couple of years in Sweden at club and international level, which initially brought him to our attention.

"We invited him to train with us in December for a few days, and he really impressed the technical staff. Henrik is a wide attacker who is intelligent in possession, quick, direct and a good finisher."

