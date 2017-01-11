Manchester City's Manu Garcia joins NAC Breda on loan

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

LIVE: Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Gaspar 151114

Mario, Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Transfers PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Jose plans to 'attack the market' in summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

West Ham and Hull keen on Martina - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gardner set for Birmingham medical - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Chicharito would prefer MLS to China

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

United eyeing move for Bakayoko - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Lyon working on deal for Januzaj - report

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Rasmus Schuller in action for BK Hacken against Gefle IF in a Swedish Allsvenskan match.

Minnesota Utd close to Schuller - sources

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Evra back to United? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Cologne confident Hector won't join Chelsea

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester City's Manu Garcia joins NAC Breda on loan

Manu Garcia made four appearances for Manchester City in the 2015-16 campaign.

Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia has joined Dutch club NAC Breda on loan until the end of the season.

Garcia, 19, spent the first half of the season on loan at Spanish club Deportivo Alaves but the deal was ended in earlier this month by mutual consent.

He made just one appearance for Deportivo in the Copa del Rey victory over Gimnastic on Dec. 1 but did not feature in any La Liga games.

He will now join up with NAC which has fellow City players Brandon Barker, Ashley Smith-Brown and Thomas Agyepong on loan at the club already.

NAC are currently eighth in the Dutch second division but just a point off the final playoff position.

Garcia -- who has made four appearances for City, scoring in the League Cup victory over Crystal Palace -- is hoping to secure more first-team football.

He joined City's youth academy in 2013 from Sporting Gijon and signed a two-year contract extension last month to keep him at the Etihad until June 2020.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.