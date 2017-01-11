Manchester City's Manu Garcia joins NAC Breda on loan

Manu Garcia made four appearances for Manchester City in the 2015-16 campaign.

Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia has joined Dutch club NAC Breda on loan until the end of the season.

Garcia, 19, spent the first half of the season on loan at Spanish club Deportivo Alaves but the deal was ended in earlier this month by mutual consent.

He made just one appearance for Deportivo in the Copa del Rey victory over Gimnastic on Dec. 1 but did not feature in any La Liga games.

He will now join up with NAC which has fellow City players Brandon Barker, Ashley Smith-Brown and Thomas Agyepong on loan at the club already.

NAC are currently eighth in the Dutch second division but just a point off the final playoff position.

Garcia -- who has made four appearances for City, scoring in the League Cup victory over Crystal Palace -- is hoping to secure more first-team football.

He joined City's youth academy in 2013 from Sporting Gijon and signed a two-year contract extension last month to keep him at the Etihad until June 2020.

