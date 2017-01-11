Roma rejected €40m summer bid for Kostas Manolas from Arsenal - agent

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

LIVE: Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Schneiderlin deal key to window

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Gaspar 151114

Mario, Costa sign new contracts with Villarreal

Transfers PA Sport
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Jose plans to 'attack the market' in summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Agent: Roma rejected Arsenal Manolas bid

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

West Ham and Hull keen on Martina - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Gardner set for Birmingham medical - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Javier Hernandez

Chicharito would prefer MLS to China

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

United eyeing move for Bakayoko - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Lyon working on deal for Januzaj - report

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Rasmus Schuller in action for BK Hacken against Gefle IF in a Swedish Allsvenskan match.

Minnesota Utd close to Schuller - sources

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Evra back to United? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Cologne confident Hector won't join Chelsea

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Roma rejected €40m summer bid for Kostas Manolas from Arsenal - agent

Luciano Spalletti says the one transfer he wants is for the Roma fans to be allowed to return to support their club.

Roma defender Kostas Manolas' agent has claimed the Serie A club turned down a €40 million bid for his client from Arsenal in the summer but does not expect the Greece international to leave before the end of the season.

Manolas, 25, has been linked with a move to Manchester United this month, with The Sun speculating that the Premier League club are preparing a £47.6m offer.

Manolas' agent Ioannis Evangelopoulos, however, cannot see a move happening in January, not even if a Chinese club are willing to test Roma's resolve.

"Probably there will be something in the summer, if anything," Evangelopoulos told tuttomercatoweb.com. "In general, it's hard to make predictions in football, as it is in life. Kostas has the opportunity to play at a higher level, so I would not expect him to go to China.

Kostas Manolas has been at Roma since 2014.

"European football can offer things that money cannot buy, like fame and repute. I don't know where he would like to play, we would have to see which clubs are interested.

"Last summer, a bid of around €40m from Arsenal was turned down for Kostas. Arsenal had shown interest before, but Roma's demands were higher than the English club were willing to go."

Manolas joined Roma from Olympiakos in 2014 for €13m and has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club, for whom he has missed only three games this season due to injury.

Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni also appeared to rule out a January move for Manolas on Tuesday when he was confronted with United's rumoured interest.

"Where is he going?" Baldissoni told reporters. "Not as far as I'm concerned."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.