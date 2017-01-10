Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez would prefer MLS to Chinese Super League

Chicharito has been rumoured to possibly make a move to MLS, Taylor Twellman discusses the impact that has on the DP market.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has said he would rather move to MLS than China, but stressed that he wants to stay in Germany for now.

Hernandez, 28, has been linked with a switch from Leverkusen after enduring a disappointing first half of the season.

The Mexico international has failed to score in his last 15 competitive games and has gone more than 100 days without scoring in any competition.

There has been growing speculation that he could leave in the winter window, but he told reporters: "[Squad manager] Jonas Boldt and [sporting director] Rudi Voller have not told me anything about other clubs.

"I have only heard rumours, and nobody has tried to contact me or my agent. I am happy here. My only interest is to stay at Bayer Leverkusen."

Hernandez, under contract until 2018, was asked whether he could see himself moving to a Chinese Super League club and said: "MLS is more attractive for me. But you never know what will happen in three, four or five years. Never say never."

Earlier, Hernandez had said he was relaxed about his recent scoring slump and denied that he could look to a hypnotist to change his fortune in front of goal.

