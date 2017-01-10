Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez would prefer MLS to Chinese Super League

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Chile
Croatia
11:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

LIVE: Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Sebastian Blanco San Lorenzo

Portland nearing deal for Blanco - sources

Portland Timbers Jeff Carslisle
Benfica's Taarabt joins Genoa on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Milan add goalkeeper Storari, 40, on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Everton agree Schneiderlin fee - sources

Transfers Arindam Rej
Arsenal send Crowley on loan to Dutch club

Transfers Mattias Karen
PSG boss Emery: Augustin needs to play

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Stevan Jovetic

Jovetic joins Sevilla on season-long loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Sandro during the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sandro to join Antalyaspor on free transfer

Transfers ESPN staff
Ancelotti: 'European clubs safe' from Chinese spending

Transfers Mark Lovell
Arsenal sign Bramall, 20, from Hednesford

Transfers Mattias Karen
Bayern's Badstuber joins Schalke on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Chinese League can rival Premier - Oscar

Transfers Liam Twomey
What to know about Cohen Bramall

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Palace weighing up Fonte bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool's Lucas considering his options

Transfers PA Sport
Yaya Toure could yet earn City deal

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Danny Rose and Kyle Walker

Spurs raid would be Utd money well spent

Transfers Arindam Rej
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez would prefer MLS to Chinese Super League

Chicharito has been rumoured to possibly make a move to MLS, Taylor Twellman discusses the impact that has on the DP market.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has said he would rather move to MLS than China, but stressed that he wants to stay in Germany for now.

Hernandez, 28, has been linked with a switch from Leverkusen after enduring a disappointing first half of the season.

The Mexico international has failed to score in his last 15 competitive games and has gone more than 100 days without scoring in any competition.

There has been growing speculation that he could leave in the winter window, but he told reporters: "[Squad manager] Jonas Boldt and [sporting director] Rudi Voller have not told me anything about other clubs.

"I have only heard rumours, and nobody has tried to contact me or my agent. I am happy here. My only interest is to stay at Bayer Leverkusen."

Hernandez, under contract until 2018, was asked whether he could see himself moving to a Chinese Super League club and said: "MLS is more attractive for me. But you never know what will happen in three, four or five years. Never say never."

Earlier, Hernandez had said he was relaxed about his recent scoring slump and denied that he could look to a hypnotist to change his fortune in front of goal.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

