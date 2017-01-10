Minnesota United close to signing Rasmus Schuller - sources

Rasmus Schuller moved to BK Hacken from HJK Helsinki in 2016.

Minnesota United are in pursuit of Finland international and BK Hacken midfielder Rasmus Schuller, multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN FC.

Schuller, 25, is a holding midfielder by trade, and would bolster a squad that already contains the likes of Collen Warner and Mohammed Saeid.

One source indicated that if Schuller is signed, Targeted Allocation money would be required to lessen his hit on the salary budget, and that the midfielder would require a transfer fee of around $750,000.

The move, which was first reported by Swedish outlet Expressen, could be completed within the next few days.

Schuller began his career with Finnish side FC Honka, spending three seasons with the club before moving on to HJK Helsinki in 2012. After spending the next four campaigns in the Finnish capital, Schuller moved on to Hacken for the 2016 season.

At club level, Schuller has made 227 league and cup appearances, scoring 20 goals. Schuller has also made 19 appearances for Finland's national team.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.