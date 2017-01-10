Benfica's Adel Taarabt seals loan move with Genoa
Genoa completed the signing of forward Adel Taarabt from Benfica on Tuesday.
The Morocco international will return to Serie A, where he enjoyed a moderately successful six-month loan with AC Milan in 2014.
The former Queens Park Rangers has struggled since moving to Benfica in 2015, only appearing for the club's reserve side.
The 27-year-old joins a Genoa squad who have lost four of their past five domestic matches.
