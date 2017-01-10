Benfica's Adel Taarabt seals loan move with Genoa

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Benfica's Taarabt joins Genoa on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Milan add goalkeeper Storari, 40, on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Everton agree Schneiderlin fee - sources

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Arsenal send Crowley on loan to Dutch club

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

PSG boss Emery: Augustin needs to play

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Stevan Jovetic

Jovetic joins Sevilla on season-long loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sandro during the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sandro joins Antalyaspor on free transfer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti: 'European clubs safe' from Chinese spending

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Arsenal sign Bramall, 20, from Hednesford

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Bayern's Badstuber joins Schalke on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Chinese League can rival Premier - Oscar

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

What to know about Cohen Bramall

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Palace weighing up Fonte bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Read
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool's Lucas considering his options

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Yaya Toure could yet earn City deal

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Danny Rose and Kyle Walker

Spurs raid would be Utd money well spent

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read
Martin Odegaard has spent the vast majority of his Real Madrid tenure playing with the club's reserve side.

Odegaard leaves Real Madrid on loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Perez denies huge China offer for Ronaldo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
ESPN FC
Benfica's Adel Taarabt seals loan move with Genoa

Adel Taarabt previously played in Serie A with AC Milan in 2014.

Genoa completed the signing of forward Adel Taarabt from Benfica on Tuesday.

The Morocco international will return to Serie A, where he enjoyed a moderately successful six-month loan with AC Milan in 2014.

The former Queens Park Rangers has struggled since moving to Benfica in 2015, only appearing for the club's reserve side.

The 27-year-old joins a Genoa squad who have lost four of their past five domestic matches.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

