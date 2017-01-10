Sporting Kansas City signs Cameron Iwasa and Andrew Dykstra

Andrew Dykstra joins Sporting Kansas City from D.C. United ahead of the 2017 season.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City has signed forward Cameron Iwasa and goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra as the Major League Soccer Club continues to finalize its roster for the upcoming season.

Sporting KC announced the moves on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Iwasa played for Sacramento Republic FC of the USL last season, scoring a club-record 12 goals with three assists. He signed a one-year deal that includes options for the next three years.

Dykstra was selected in the MLS re-entry draft last month and fills the spot that opened when Alec Kann was selected in the league's expansion draft. Dykstra began his career with the Chicago Fire before spending the last five years with D.C. United.

He also signed a one-year deal that includes an option for the 2018 season.