Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Mata superb with goal, passing masterclass

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read
Juan Mata

Mourinho: Man United must give fans more

Hull City ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Why Barca players missed FIFA awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti: Benefits to a 48-team World Cup

ESPN FC TV
Read

Malaysia in mess despite Faiz win - TMJ

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read

Burley: Man United look like a top-4 team

ESPN FC TV
Read
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Correa: Atletico need to improve after Copa scare

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Bramall is not the answer at left-back

Arsenal James McNicholas
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Ivory Coast 'right choice' for me - Zaha

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Twellman: Keep an eye on Benny Feilhaber

ESPN FC TV
Read
Andrew Dykstra signs for SKC

Sporting KC signs Iwasa and Dykstra

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Read

Chicharito possibly moving to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ogden: Man United claim semifinal advantage

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Combine a 'different avenue' to MLS

ESPN FC TV
Read

Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

EFL Cup
Read

Milan add goalkeeper Storari, 40, on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Associated Press
Sporting Kansas City signs Cameron Iwasa and Andrew Dykstra

Andrew Dykstra signs for SKC
Andrew Dykstra joins Sporting Kansas City from D.C. United ahead of the 2017 season.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City has signed forward Cameron Iwasa and goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra as the Major League Soccer Club continues to finalize its roster for the upcoming season.

Sporting KC announced the moves on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Iwasa played for Sacramento Republic FC of the USL last season, scoring a club-record 12 goals with three assists. He signed a one-year deal that includes options for the next three years.

Dykstra was selected in the MLS re-entry draft last month and fills the spot that opened when Alec Kann was selected in the league's expansion draft. Dykstra began his career with the Chicago Fire before spending the last five years with D.C. United.

He also signed a one-year deal that includes an option for the 2018 season.

