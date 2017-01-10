AC Milan add goalkeeper Marco Storari, 40, on loan from Cagliari

Marco Storari has returned to AC Milan from Cagliari.

Marco Storari has rejoined AC Milan on loan from Cagliari as the Serie A clubs swapped goalkeepers on Tuesday.

Storari will join Cagliari until his contract expires at the end of the season, while Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel moves to the Sardinian club on loan after extending his Milan contract through the 2018-19 season.

Storari, 40, will serve as a reserve to 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He previously spent two brief spells -- making just 13 appearances -- at Milan before moving to Juventus in 2010 to back up Gianluigi Buffon. He left for Cagliari in 2015.

Storari helped Cagliari win Serie B last season and return to the top flight but recently lost his starting job to Rafael.

Gabriel told Sky Sport Italia that he was "happy with this new adventure."

"Milan remains in my heart, but we'll see what happens in July," he said. "I am happy now and thank the club for giving me this opportunity.

"I haven't spoken to [Cagliari coach Massimo] Rastelli yet, as it was all done so quickly."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.