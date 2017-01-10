Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
AC Milan add goalkeeper Marco Storari, 40, on loan from Cagliari

Marco Storari has rejoined AC Milan on loan from Cagliari as the Serie A clubs swapped goalkeepers on Tuesday.

Storari will join Cagliari until his contract expires at the end of the season, while Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel moves to the Sardinian club on loan after extending his Milan contract through the 2018-19 season.

Storari, 40, will serve as a reserve to 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He previously spent two brief spells -- making just 13 appearances -- at Milan before moving to Juventus in 2010 to back up Gianluigi Buffon. He left for Cagliari in 2015.

Storari helped Cagliari win Serie B last season and return to the top flight but recently lost his starting job to Rafael.

Gabriel told Sky Sport Italia that he was "happy with this new adventure."

"Milan remains in my heart, but we'll see what happens in July," he said. "I am happy now and thank the club for giving me this opportunity.

"I haven't spoken to [Cagliari coach Massimo] Rastelli yet, as it was all done so quickly."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

