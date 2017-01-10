Everton agree £22m fee with Man United for Morgan Schneiderlin
Everton have agreed a £22 million fee for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, sources have told ESPN FC.
More to follow...
Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.
