Manchester United
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 14'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 6/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
0
0
LIVE 1'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Spezia
1
0
LIVE 12'
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 11'
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsenal send Dan Crowley on loan to Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles

Dan Crowley, second left, has moved from League One to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Arsenal have sent teenage midfielder Dan Crowley on loan to Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles for the rest of the season after recalling him from Oxford United.

The move, which was announced by the Gunners on the club's website on Tuesday, will give Crowley a chance to play top-flight football for the first time in the Eredivisie.

Crowley, 19, joined Arsenal from Aston Villa's academy in 2014 but spent part of last season on loan at Barnsley before going to fellow League One club Oxford this past summer.

He made 11 appearances for Oxford, scoring three times.

Crowley is an attacking midfielder whose physique and playing style have often drawn comparisons to Jack Wilshere.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

