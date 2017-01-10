Arsenal send Dan Crowley on loan to Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles

Dan Crowley, second left, has moved from League One to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Arsenal have sent teenage midfielder Dan Crowley on loan to Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles for the rest of the season after recalling him from Oxford United.

The move, which was announced by the Gunners on the club's website on Tuesday, will give Crowley a chance to play top-flight football for the first time in the Eredivisie.

Crowley, 19, joined Arsenal from Aston Villa's academy in 2014 but spent part of last season on loan at Barnsley before going to fellow League One club Oxford this past summer.

He made 11 appearances for Oxford, scoring three times.

Crowley is an attacking midfielder whose physique and playing style have often drawn comparisons to Jack Wilshere.

