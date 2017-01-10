PSG boss Unai Emery: Jean-Kevin Augustin needs to play regularly

Unai Emery admires the competitiveness of the Coupe de France, and says winning the cup is important for PSG.

Unai Emery is excited for recent signings Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso to make their competitive debuts with PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has declared that promising youth academy graduate Jean-Kevin Augustin needs a loan move away from the French champions to get regular minutes.

The France under-21 international is reported to be frustrated by the limited number of chances he has received so far this season and a recent Instagram post appeared to question PSG's handling of his delicate situation.

Augustin has been prolific for club and country at youth level but is having trouble proving himself to be adequate backup to the in-form Edinson Cavani and director of football Patrick Kluivert wants to bring in another striker this month.

Speaking in his news conference ahead of Wednesday's Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinal at home to FC Metz, Emery admitted the situation has been discussed with Augustin, Jonathan Ikone, Lorenzo Callegari and Alec Georgen and that Augustin -- in particular -- would benefit from a temporary move.

"I have spoken with all the players regarding the present and the future," the Spaniard said. "On Sunday, I met with Patrick and some players, including Jean-Kevin. We talked about each of their futures.

"The best thing for him [Augustin] is that he plays. He needs it in order to appreciate how difficult it can be and to build up experience. In Paris, he is playing with us and the CFA side [reserve team in France's fourth tier]."

Jean-Kevin Augustin has struggled to break into the first team.

Emery then pointed out that a spell on loan with Toulouse in the second half of the 2012-13 season was vital for midfielder Adrien Rabiot's development.

"There are examples of players who have succeeded by going out on loan, like Adrien when he went to Toulouse to develop," said Emery. "This is an important decision for the club and the player.

"I think he needs a loan move to get regular minutes; it is the same for Jonathan and Lorenzo too. For Alec, it is a little different."

Regarding team news ahead of the visit of Metz, Emery confirmed Javier Pastore and Grzegorz Krychowiak are both out with knee problems, while captain Thiago Silva and new arrival Julian Draxler are both doubts.

"Javier is continuing his work with the physio, so he is out," Emery confirmed. "Grzegorz is also out because of a small pain in his knee. There are doubts over a few players too. Thiago did not train [Monday], while Julian is experiencing some minor muscle pains. We will take a decision after the final training session."

PSG have beaten Lorient 5-0 and Bastia 7-0 in their last two competitive fixtures and Emery will be hoping for similar against a struggling Metz outfit at Parc des Princes.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.