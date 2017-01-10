Sandro leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Antalyaspor on free transfer
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sandro has signed for Antalyaspor on a three-and-a-half year contract, the Turkish Super Lig club have announced.
Sandro, 27, moved to QPR from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2014 on a three-year deal, but struggled with injuries and spent the second half of last season on loan to West Bromwich Albion.
Antalyasporumuza Hoş Geldin Sandro Ranieri! #BizAntalyasporuz pic.twitter.com/ESDGeOvFQJ- Antalyaspor (@Antalyaspor) January 10, 2017
In a statement on their official website Antalyaspor president Ali Safak Ozturk said the Brazilian had joined them on a free transfer.
Antalyaspor, ninth in the Turkish Super Lig, are captained by former Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o.
