Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic joins Sevilla on season-long loan

Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish club have confirmed.

Jovetic, 27, has not started for the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season but has come off the bench five times and Inter have been looking to offload him.

After undergoing a medical and putting pen to paper on his contract, Jovetic said on his new club's website: "I agreed to come here because it's a great club, playing in the Champions League, has a very good team, a great coach and because they are fighting to be at the top in LaLiga.

"It's a team I like because they play very attractive football, which is another reason why I decided to come here. I've seen the last few games and they scored a lot of goals. I like how they play. I'm in good condition. And we'll see how things go tomorrow when I have my first training session and speak with the coach.''

Sevilla identified the Montenegro forward as a potential addition and have completed a move until the end of the season with an option, not an obligation, to sign the player this summer.

Jovetic reportedly joined Inter on a loan deal from Manchester City in the summer of 2015 with the Italian side later obliged to acquire him for £14.25 million, but Inter said on their website that the striker had signed a contract until June 30, 2019.

Jovetic began his career at Partizan Belgrade before moving to Fiorentina in 2008. He scored 40 goals in 134 appearances for the Viola, earning himself a move to Manchester City in 2013 for a reported £20m.

An injury-hit Jovetic struggled for game time at the Etihad Stadium and, after netting 11 times in 44 appearances, he returned to Italy with Inter in July 2015.

For Montenegro, Jovetic has scored 16 goals in 40 matches since making his debut as a 17-year-old.

