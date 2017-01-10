Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Carlo Ancelotti: 'European clubs are safe' from Chinese spending

Gab Marcotti sits down with Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti to discuss his transition to Germany, Arsene Wenger and more.
Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his side's confidence, the World Cup expansion and Claudio Ranieri.
Arjen Robben believes things can only get better for Bayern Munich after the winter break.

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed any immediate threat of Chinese Super League clubs prising his best players away from Bavaria.

Robert Lewandowski's agent confirmed interest in the player from the Far East before he committed to a new deal with the Bundesliga champions, while Bayern president Uli Hoeness labelled the spending power of Chinese clubs as "sick."

But, speaking at Bayern's final news conference on their winter training camp in Doha, Qatar, Ancelotti said he holds no fear of their best players departing for China.

"It's true that a lot of players are going to China at the moment," he said.

"But, for the moment, European clubs are safe because the best competitions and most competitive football is in Europe."

He added: "Players don't just play for the money, but also to be at the top and play the biggest games in the world. For this reason, European clubs are safe in the future."

Ancelotti also commented on the increase in 48 teams in future World Cups and was relaxed about the prospect.

"In general, I'm against more matches because the calendar is already so full," he said. "But FIFA is saying there will be no extra games in the World Cup, so let's wait and see what happens."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

