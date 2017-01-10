Holger Badstuber joins Schalke on loan from Bayern Munich subject to medical

Gab Marcotti sits down with Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti to discuss his transition to Germany, Arsene Wenger and more.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his side's confidence, the World Cup expansion and Claudio Ranieri.

Arjen Robben believes things can only get better for Bayern Munich after the winter break.

Pep Guardiola says that there's a possibility of a deal with Bayern Munich over the signing of Holger Badstuber.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller says former coach Pep Guardiola should be allowed time to adjust to life in England.

Schalke have signed Holger Badstuber on loan from Bayern Munich for the second half of the 2016-17 season.

Badstuber, 27, had been linked with Premier League sides Manchester City and Swansea after Carlo Ancelotti said he would be free to leave Bayern on a temporary basis.

But Schalke have announced they have won the race for the defender, subject to a medical.

"I'm thankful that FC Bayern have complied with my request," Badstuber told Bayern's official website. "I'd like to get some much-needed match practice at Schalke and I'm looking forward to my time in Gelsenkirchen."

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "Holger deserves to play. He's been injured so often but now he's physically fit again and would like to play more games. That's why he asked us to allow him to go out on loan to Schalke, and we gladly agreed.

"We hope Holger will get plenty of minutes under his belt in the coming months, and we wish him all the best."

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel had said on Tuesday that he was hopeful of a deal but refused to guarantee the player would walk into the team: "There are still further talks to be held and I won't lie and say that we are there yet. Badstuber is, when it comes to bringing the ball out of defence, one of the best, but he has been injured for a long time.

"If he comes to us he won't have a guaranteed place even though he wants to get back to the player he was two years ago."

Reports in Germany suggest Badstuber extended his contract with Bayern until 2018 before agreeing the loan move.

Schalke are 11th in the Bundesliga and 11 points behind fourth placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

