Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chinese Super League can rival Premier League one day - Oscar

Antonio Conte hopes no more Chelsea players depart for China, and reveals his plan to rotate against Peterborough.
The FC crew discuss the latest big-money offers coming out of China and react to Uli Hoeness' comments on CSL spending.
The guys respond to your tweets about audacious finishes, the money in England and China, and Pep Guardiola.
Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.

Oscar said he is happy with his move to Shanghai SIPG and added that the Chinese Super League can one day rival the Premier League if overseas stars continue to be drawn to its ambitious and big spending clubs.

The 25-year-old left Chelsea earlier this month after the Premier League leaders agreed a club-record sale price of £60 million with Shanghai SIPG, who already boasted fellow Brazilians Hulk and Elkeson in their ranks and are coached by former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Chelsea have also allowed Ramires and John Obi Mikel to join the wave of recognisable names swapping European and South American clubs for the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League over the past year, and Antonio Conte last month described the spending as "a danger for all teams in the world."

Asked if the Chinese Super League could one day rival the Premier League, Oscar told Sky Sports: "If they continue in this way, maybe yes, because they have lots of good projects. 

"Of course the Premier League [has higher] level of players in the world, but the Chinese guys are very good. They help the new players a lot, and I hope they continue this because I come to help.

"The transfer was good for me, good for Chelsea, good for Shanghai, and I'm so happy to come to the Chinese Super League.

"I think the Chinese clubs [spend] a lot of money for the players to go to China, to make the league stronger. They made me an offer and I'm very happy to come."

Shanghai SIPG are set to complete the signing of former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho in this transfer window, but last week a spokesman suggested that the Chinese government could take action to "regulate and restrain high-priced signings, and make reasonable restrictions on players' high incomes." 

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

