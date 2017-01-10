Manchester City land France under-18 duo Cuissance and Zagadar - sources

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
LIVE 21'
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

LIVE: Man United, City eye Spurs full-backs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
What to know about Cohen Bramall

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Palace weighing up Fonte bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool's Lucas considering his options

Transfers PA Sport
Yaya Toure could yet earn City deal

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Danny Rose and Kyle Walker

Spurs raid would be Utd money well spent

Transfers Arindam Rej
Martin Odegaard

Odegaard leaves Real Madrid on loan deal

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Perez denies huge China offer for Ronaldo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Arsenal recall Toral from Granada loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Alaves end loan for Man City's Garcia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal sign Bramall, 20, from Hednesford

Transfers Mattias Karen
Stevan Jovetic

Sevilla confirm Jovetic interest - Monchi

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Steven N'Zonzi

Sevilla optimistic over N'Zonzi future

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
What's next for Jack Wilshere?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Aulas: Lyon have had €70m Lacazette bid

Transfers Ian Holyman
Transfer Rater: Rakitic to Man City?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Leipzig coy over Upamecano deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Giovinco not interested in Serie A return

Transfers Ben Gladwell
 By Peter O'Rourke
Manchester City land France under-18 duo Cuissance and Zagadar - sources

Mikael Cuissance and Dan-Axel Zagadar have visited City's Etihad Campus, the sources said.

Manchester City have seen off strong competition to land France under-18 duo Mikael Cuissance and Dan-Axel Zagadar, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Centre-back Zagadar has turned down a professional deal with Paris Saint-Germain and attacking midfielder Cuissance has done the same at Nancy in order to make the move to England.

The duo have visited City's impressive Etihad Campus and sources close to the club told ESPN FC that Pep Guardiola spoke to both to convince them to make the move.

Zagadar and Cuissance have impressed for club and country, emerging as targets for several European clubs after catching the eye as France U18s drew with England in November.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus had been reported to be interested, but City have moved swiftly to agree deals.

They will only have to pay training compensation fees for the two players as they have not yet signed professional deals with their current clubs.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

