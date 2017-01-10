Manchester City land France under-18 duo Cuissance and Zagadar - sources

Mikael Cuissance and Dan-Axel Zagadar have visited City's Etihad Campus, the sources said.

Manchester City have seen off strong competition to land France under-18 duo Mikael Cuissance and Dan-Axel Zagadar, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Centre-back Zagadar has turned down a professional deal with Paris Saint-Germain and attacking midfielder Cuissance has done the same at Nancy in order to make the move to England.

The duo have visited City's impressive Etihad Campus and sources close to the club told ESPN FC that Pep Guardiola spoke to both to convince them to make the move.

Zagadar and Cuissance have impressed for club and country, emerging as targets for several European clubs after catching the eye as France U18s drew with England in November.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus had been reported to be interested, but City have moved swiftly to agree deals.

They will only have to pay training compensation fees for the two players as they have not yet signed professional deals with their current clubs.

