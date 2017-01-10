Crystal Palace considering move for Southampton's Jose Fonte - sources

Claude Puel says Jose Fonte won't feature in Southampton's EFL Cup match against Liverpool after requesting a transfer.

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move to bring Southampton defender Jose Fonte back to the club, sources close to the Eagles have told ESPN FC.

Fonte, 33, recently handed in a transfer request after rejecting the offer of a new deal with Saints.

The Portugal defender was left out of last weekend's FA Cup draw at Norwich and he will again be missing for Wednesday EFL Cup semifinal first leg against Liverpool.

Fonte has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United this month, but Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho has said he has no plans to sign a new defender in January.

New Palace boss Sam Allardyce is in the market for a new centre-back as he looks to shore up his side's defence and sources say he has been alerted to Fonte's situation at Southampton.

Allardyce knows he faces a big job to persuade Fonte to leave Southampton for a relegation battle, but Palace are ready to enter the race for the player, who left Selhurst Park in January 2010 after making 60 appearances for the club.

Fonte still has 18 months left on his current deal and Southampton are holding out a fee in the region of £12 million to sell him this month.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.