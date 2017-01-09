Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid president denies huge Cristiano Ronaldo offer from China

The guys answer your tweets on Ronaldo's FIFA Player of the Year Award, the FIFPro World XI, and Claudio Ranieri.
The FC crew debate whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo was most deserving of the FIFA's Best Men's Player award.
Ronaldo wears golden boots in honour of his fourth Ballon d'Or while Fellaini's golden locks are envied in The Sweeper!

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied agent Jorge Mendes' claim that a Chinese Super League club had made a €300 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes said an unnamed club had contacted both Madrid and Ronaldo and offered the player more than €100m a year in wages -- an offer that had been rejected because "money is not everything."

Madrid had not commented officially on the claim until Perez was asked about it by Spanish radio show "El Transistor" on Monday and said: "Real Madrid received no offer.

"It is possible [something happened] as there have been many people interested over these years in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

"But Madrid have received no such offer. Sometimes it can happen that people talk on the margins, away from the club."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

