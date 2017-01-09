Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Adriana Garcia
Alaves end loan deal for Manchester City teenager Manu Garcia

Manu Garcia is leaving Spanish club Alaves.

Deportivo Alaves have agreed to end the loan deal of Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia Alonso by mutual consent, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old joined the La Liga side on loan for the 2016-17 campaign hoping to secure more regular playing time.

However, the Spaniard did not make an appearance for Alaves' first team and the club said in a statement: "Deportivo Alaves and Manchester City have reached an agreement to end the loan contract of Manu Garcia Alonso with the Spanish club. The midfielder arrived from Manchester City at the start of the season but has not been given the desired minutes at the Vitoria-Gasteiz club.

"The club wish to thank the player born in Asturias for his great work and professionalism and wish him all the professional and personal success."

Garcia arrived at City's youth academy in 2013 from Sporting Gijon and made his Premier League debut in March 2016.

He signed a two-year contract extension last month to keep him at City until June 2020.

Reports in England claim Garcia will spend the next six months on loan at Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

