Arsenal recall Jon Toral from Granada ahead of expected Rangers loan

Craig Burley questions if Mesut Ozil is more interested in chasing titles or having a comfortable situation.

Arsenal have recalled midfielder Jon Toral from his loan spell at Granada, with the Spanish midfielder expected to spend the rest of the season at Scottish club Rangers.

Granada said on Tuesday that the Gunners have exercised their option to recall Toral in January, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger having said the club is working on a deal to send him to Rangers instead.

The 21-year-old Toral, who has drawn comparisons to Cesc Fabregas after joining Arsenal from Barcelona's academy in 2011, has only made five league appearances for Granada, scoring one goal.

Jon Toral played only five La Liga games during his spell with Granada.

Wenger said after Saturday's FA Cup win over Preston North End that a move to Rangers would be "a good transition" for Toral, adding: "We work on it to see if it is possible, yes.

"He has played games there [for Granada] but at the moment he doesn't play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him."

Toral has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal's first team, having spent the previous two season on loan at Championship clubs Brentford and Birmingham.

He was voted Birmingham's player of the season by fans after scoring eight goals for the club.

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem, who is closing in on a move to Borussia Dortmund, spent last season on loan at Rangers.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.