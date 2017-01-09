Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Sevilla want Stevan Jovetic but no deal yet with Inter Milan - Monchi

Stevan Jovetic
Sevilla have targeted Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic.

Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic wants to join Sevilla in the winter transfer market but an agreement has yet to be reached between the two sides over his transfer, according to the Spanish club's sporting director.

Sevilla are looking to strengthen their attacking line and have identified the forward from Montenegro as a potential addition.

"Our interest for Jovetic is real," Sevilla sporting director Monchi told his club's website. "But there is a stumbling block with his current club [Inter], that plan an operation that does not satisfy us.

"We will try to reach common ground and we are working on that. We are optimistic because we have the player's wish but it's not easy."

Watch the match highlights for LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between Real Sociedad vs Sevilla on January 8, 2017.
The biggest hurdle is that Sevilla are prepared to take Jovetic only on loan until the end of the season with an option, not an obligation, to sign the player this summer.

Jovetic joined Inter on an 18-month loan deal in the summer of 2015 from Manchester City.

Inter are obliged to acquire the former Fiorentina star for £14.25 million once his loan spell ends this summer.

Jovetic, 27, has not started for the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season but has come off the bench five times and Inter are looking to offload him.

Monchi has confirmed that Sevilla are working on signing Argentinian left-back Leonel Vangioni on loan from AC Milan but that the deal has not been completed despite reports in Spain stating otherwise.

Seville-based newspaper ABC Sevilla claimed that an agreement has been reached between Sevilla and AC Milan for Vangioni, who holds an Italian passport, to join the Andalusian club on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Vangioni, 29, joined the Rossoneri this summer as a free agent after his contract with River Plate expired but has not made an appearance for Milan.

Asked about reports in Spain that Vangioni was on the verge of signing for Sevilla, Monchi said: "He is not as close as I've been reading in the press.

"It's not a deal that will be completed soon. I've liked him since his days at River and I don't know why he is not playing in Milan."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

