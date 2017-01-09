Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal sign defender Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town

Craig Burley questions if Mesut Ozil is more interested in chasing titles or having a comfortable situation.

Arsenal have completed the signing of left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town.

Bramall, 20, will join Arsenal as a young pro with the under-23 side, the club said, with Arsene Wenger hoping the player can eventually fight for a place in the first team.

Details of his contract were not disclosed, but the deal is reportedly worth about £40,000.

Bramall was given a trial with the Gunners in December and did enough to convince Wenger to give him a full-time contract. Wenger has likened Bramall to a young Ashley Cole, but also said the defender is not ready for Premier League football yet.

It is a substantial step for Bramall, who has never played at a professional level but impressed Arsenal scouts with his speed and athleticism. He could potentially develop into a long-term replacement for Kieran Gibbs, whose future at the club is uncertain.

Bramall told Sky Sports last week that he was left "gobsmacked" by the opportunity to have a trial with the Gunners.

"I drove in there and then I saw the Arsenal Football Club [sign], I was absolutely gobsmacked," Bramall said. "It was like a dream. It was so weird.

"I was training with the first team on the first day, on the Thursday and the Friday and my eyes just lit up straight away but I had to do my job.

"I just played to the best of my ability; I used my speed a lot, overlapping from left-back and tried to get my body up there in front of Wenger really."

Wenger has previously said the club should step up their scouting of the lower divisions after seeing former non-league players such as Jamie Vardy develop into stars in the Premier League.

Wenger also signed then-20-year-old centre-back Rob Holding from Bolton Wanderers, relegated to League One at the end of last season, in a £3 million deal last summer.

Having spent nearly £90m on players in the summer transfer window, Wenger has said he is not planning any major additions to the first team in January.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

