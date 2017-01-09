Sevilla optimistic over Steven N'Zonzi future despite Barcelona interest

Steven N'Zonzi has said he is happy at Sevilla.

Sevilla have said they are "optimistic" that they will be able to keep midfielder Steven N'Zonzi at the club after his contract expires in 2019.

Last week, L'Equipe reported that N'Zonzi had rejected an offer that would have seen his salary doubled and increased his release clause from €30 million to €50m.

But Sevilla sporting director Monchi told the club's official website: "We are rather optimistic.

"The player is happy with his treatment here and we are taking firm steps to reach a common ground. I hope that we can soon have happy, positive news regarding this."

Coach Jorge Sampaoli, who replaced Unai Emery last summer, praised N'Zonzi and told the club's official website: "He is having great performances and he is consolidating himself in the heart of our play, which allows him to grow."

N'Zonzi has also been linked with Barcelona, with El Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Liga champions were monitoring him as a possible backup to Sergio Busquets.

He is also reported to be interesting both Chelsea and Manchester City but recently told Sport newspaper: "I'm happy at Sevilla. To be linked with clubs of such a level is a sign that I'm playing well, and that is nice."

N'Zonzi moved to Sevilla from Stoke City in the summer of 2015, signing a four-year contract.

