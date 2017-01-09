Sevilla optimistic over Steven N'Zonzi future despite Barcelona interest

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

LIVE: Man United, City eye Spurs full-backs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Martin Odegaard

Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loan

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in

Perez denies huge China offer for Ronaldo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Arsenal recall Toral from Granada loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Alaves end loan for Man City's Garcia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal sign Bramall, 20, from Hednesford

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Stevan Jovetic

Sevilla confirm Jovetic interest - Monchi

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Steven N'Zonzi

Sevilla optimistic over N'Zonzi future

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

What's next for Jack Wilshere?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.

Aulas: Lyon have had €70m Lacazette bid

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Rakitic to Man City?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Leipzig coy over Upamecano deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Giovinco not interested in Serie A return

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini to leave Napoli in window - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Campbell urges Ozil to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal ESPN Staff
Read
Marco Rojas of the Victory celebrates a goal.

Marco Rojas rules out January move

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read

Klopp: No transfer talks involving Coutinho

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Lucas Melano

Timbers loan Melano to Argentina's Belgrano

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Man City set to snap up Rakitic and Badstuber?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Sevilla optimistic over Steven N'Zonzi future despite Barcelona interest

Steven N'Zonzi
Steven N'Zonzi has said he is happy at Sevilla.

Sevilla have said they are "optimistic" that they will be able to keep midfielder Steven N'Zonzi at the club after his contract expires in 2019.

Last week, L'Equipe reported that N'Zonzi had rejected an offer that would have seen his salary doubled and increased his release clause from €30 million to €50m.

But Sevilla sporting director Monchi told the club's official website: "We are rather optimistic.

"The player is happy with his treatment here and we are taking firm steps to reach a common ground. I hope that we can soon have happy, positive news regarding this."

Coach Jorge Sampaoli, who replaced Unai Emery last summer, praised N'Zonzi and told the club's official website: "He is having great performances and he is consolidating himself in the heart of our play, which allows him to grow."

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe gives his thoughts on the remaining Spanish clubs' round of 16 matches in the Champions League.

N'Zonzi has also been linked with Barcelona, with El Mundo Deportivo reporting that the Liga champions were monitoring him as a possible backup to Sergio Busquets.

He is also reported to be interesting both Chelsea and Manchester City but recently told Sport newspaper: "I'm happy at Sevilla. To be linked with clubs of such a level is a sign that I'm playing well, and that is nice."

N'Zonzi moved to Sevilla from Stoke City in the summer of 2015, signing a four-year contract.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.