 By Ian Holyman
Lyon have received €70m offer for striker Alexandre Lacazette - Aulas

Alexandre Lacazette will be critical to Lyon's fortunes against Juventus.
Alexandre Lacazette was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he has received a €70 million offer for star striker Alexandre Lacazette but told RMC he will not sell.

Lacazette, 25, was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, while Liverpool and West Ham United have also been reportedly been interested in signing him.

The France international, a Lyon youth product, has scored 76 goals in 117 Ligue 1 games for the club and Aulas said he was "indispensable."

"We want to get closer to the league leaders and to go all out in the Europa League as it could be an opportunity for Olympique Lyonnais," RMC quoted him as saying.

"Of course, Alexandre is indispensable, like Nabil [Fekir], like Corentin Tolisso, and like all the players for whom we have had offers.

"Right now, we have six or seven offers for our best players. It's true that the offers for Alexandre are between €40m, from West Ham last year, and €70m right now."

At the halfway stage of the Ligue 1 season, Lyon -- who finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain last term -- are in fourth place, 10 points behind leaders Nice.

They face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League next month.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

