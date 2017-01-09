RB Leipzig coy over move for Red Bull Salzburg's Dayot Upamecano
RB Leipzig are remaining coy over reports that they are closing in on a move for Red Bull Salzburg defender Dayot Upamecano.
Upamecano, 18, has decided to make the switch to Germany, football magazine kicker reported, saying that Leipzig will pay more than €10m to Salzburg for him.
Both clubs are funded by soft drinks company Red Bull, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick told kicker: "There are no new facts.
"We can only announce it once there have either been handshakes or contracts have been signed -- but that's not the case."
Upamecano would become the latest in a series of Salzburg players to leave for Leipzig, following the likes of Naby Keita, Bernardo, Benno Schmitz, Stefan Ilsanker and Peter Gulasci.
Leipzig have enjoyed a superb debut season in the Bundesliga, standing second in the table and three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
They are set to return to Germany from a winter training camp in Portugal on Wednesday, and face Rangers in a friendly on Sunday.
