Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Stephan Uersfeld
RB Leipzig coy over move for Red Bull Salzburg's Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is reportedly closing in on a move to RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig are remaining coy over reports that they are closing in on a move for Red Bull Salzburg defender Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano, 18, has decided to make the switch to Germany, football magazine kicker reported, saying that Leipzig will pay more than €10m to Salzburg for him.

Both clubs are funded by soft drinks company Red Bull, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick told kicker: "There are no new facts.

"We can only announce it once there have either been handshakes or contracts have been signed -- but that's not the case."

Upamecano would become the latest in a series of Salzburg players to leave for Leipzig, following the likes of Naby Keita, Bernardo, Benno Schmitz, Stefan Ilsanker and Peter Gulasci.

Leipzig have enjoyed a superb debut season in the Bundesliga, standing second in the table and three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

They are set to return to Germany from a winter training camp in Portugal on Wednesday, and face Rangers in a friendly on Sunday.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

