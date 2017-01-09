RB Leipzig coy over move for Red Bull Salzburg's Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is reportedly closing in on a move to RB Leipzig.

Upamecano, 18, has decided to make the switch to Germany, football magazine kicker reported, saying that Leipzig will pay more than €10m to Salzburg for him.

Both clubs are funded by soft drinks company Red Bull, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick told kicker: "There are no new facts.

"We can only announce it once there have either been handshakes or contracts have been signed -- but that's not the case."

Upamecano would become the latest in a series of Salzburg players to leave for Leipzig, following the likes of Naby Keita, Bernardo, Benno Schmitz, Stefan Ilsanker and Peter Gulasci.

Leipzig have enjoyed a superb debut season in the Bundesliga, standing second in the table and three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

They are set to return to Germany from a winter training camp in Portugal on Wednesday, and face Rangers in a friendly on Sunday.

