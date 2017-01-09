Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco happy in MLS, not interested in Serie A return

Sebastian Giovinco left Juventus for Toronto in 2015.

Sebastian Giovinco's agent says the former Juventus player will not be returning to Italy since he is now settled and happy in Major League Soccer.

The Toronto FC forward missed out on the 2016 MLS Cup because of a penalty shootout defeat to the Seattle Sounders having helped the Canadian club reach the final with 17 regular season goals and six post-season strikes.

In his first season with the club, he scored 22 to be the league's joint-top goal scorer and his agent Andrea D'Amico says he is now so settled Stateside that he would not even consider coming back across the Atlantic.

"Giovinco's not coming back to Italy," he told Sportitalia television. "He's found a setting where he is enjoying huge satisfaction both on and off the field, including getting to within touching distance of the title.

"Football in the USA is growing rapidly and this growth of the whole movement there can be seen in the number of spectators flocking to the stadiums."

In addition to being top scorer in 2015, Giovinco was also the MLS lead assist provider in an outstanding debut season, while he finished third in the scoring charts and second to NY Red Bulls' Sacha Kljestan in terms of assists in 2016, yet that was not enough to convince Italy coach Giampiero Ventura to consider him for selection.

Since he now appears to have lost his place in the Italy frame, there had been talk of him returning to Europe -- something his agent has now excluded.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.