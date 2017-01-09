Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco happy in MLS, not interested in Serie A return

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-backs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Giovinco not interested in Serie A return

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini to leave Napoli in window - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Campbell urges Ozil to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal ESPN Staff
Marco Rojas of the Victory celebrates a goal.

Marco Rojas rules out January move

Melbourne Victory AAP
Klopp: No transfer talks involving Coutinho

Transfers ESPN staff
Lucas Melano

Timbers loan Melano to Argentina's Belgrano

Transfers Associated Press
Man City set to snap up Rakitic and Badstuber?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Madrid's Odegaard set for Heerenveen loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Darwin Quintero's pace gives Club America another dimension in attack.

Earthquakes targeting Quintero - sources

San Jose Earthquakes Jeff Carlisle
PDRM midfielder Safuwan Baharudin

'I chose PDRM FA over Kedah' - Safuwan

Malaysia Premier League Jason Dasey
Sporting Kansas City sign winger Blessing

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Galaxy want Jonathan dos Santos - sources

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Derby sign Nugent from Middlesbrough

Transfers PA Sport
U.S.'s Hyndman moves to Rangers on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini on brink of Inter Milan move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Fonte dropped for Reds clash amid exit talk

Transfers ESPN staff
Should Evra return to Man United?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Jese 'no longer sees future at PSG' - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
 By Ben Gladwell
Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco happy in MLS, not interested in Serie A return

Sebastian Giovinco left Juventus for Toronto in 2015.

Sebastian Giovinco's agent says the former Juventus player will not be returning to Italy since he is now settled and happy in Major League Soccer.

The Toronto FC forward missed out on the 2016 MLS Cup because of a penalty shootout defeat to the Seattle Sounders having helped the Canadian club reach the final with 17 regular season goals and six post-season strikes.

In his first season with the club, he scored 22 to be the league's joint-top goal scorer and his agent Andrea D'Amico says he is now so settled Stateside that he would not even consider coming back across the Atlantic.

"Giovinco's not coming back to Italy," he told Sportitalia television. "He's found a setting where he is enjoying huge satisfaction both on and off the field, including getting to within touching distance of the title.

"Football in the USA is growing rapidly and this growth of the whole movement there can be seen in the number of spectators flocking to the stadiums."

In addition to being top scorer in 2015, Giovinco was also the MLS lead assist provider in an outstanding debut season, while he finished third in the scoring charts and second to NY Red Bulls' Sacha Kljestan in terms of assists in 2016, yet that was not enough to convince Italy coach Giampiero Ventura to consider him for selection.

Since he now appears to have lost his place in the Italy frame, there had been talk of him returning to Europe -- something his agent has now excluded.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

