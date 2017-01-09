Manolo Gabbiadini to leave Napoli for Premier League or Bundesliga - agent

Manolo Gabbiadini (centre) will leave Napoli in the near future, his agent has said.

The agent of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini has said he will leave in the window and move to either the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

Gabbiadini, 25, scored in Napoli's weekend win over Sampdoria but has failed to convince the club during the four months in which they have been without the injured Arkadiusz Milik.

Napoli's signing of Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa last week offered further evidence that Gabbiadini was not in their plans, and agent Silvio Pagliari told Radio Onda Libera: "All will be arranged for Gabbiadini by next week at the latest.

"This decision has now been taken in agreement with Napoli. He will be going to one of those two leagues, and could do well in both."

Gabbiadini joined the Azzurri from Sampdoria for €12.5 million two years ago and is expected to be sold for almost twice that amount.

Wolfsburg are reported to be leading the chase for the forward, while Leicester City, Stoke City and Southampton have also been linked with a move for him.

Gabbiadini has scored just three goals this season since filling in for summer signing Milik, who is expected to return in the next few weeks.

Winger Dries Mertens has been moved into the forward's role more recently and scored eight goals in just three games.

