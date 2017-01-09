Manolo Gabbiadini to leave Napoli for Premier League or Bundesliga - agent

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-backs

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Giovinco not interested in Serie A return

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini to leave Napoli in window - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Campbell urges Ozil to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal ESPN Staff
Read
Marco Rojas of the Victory celebrates a goal.

Marco Rojas rules out January move

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read

Klopp: No transfer talks involving Coutinho

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Lucas Melano

Timbers loan Melano to Argentina's Belgrano

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Man City set to snap up Rakitic and Badstuber?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Madrid's Odegaard set for Heerenveen loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Darwin Quintero's pace gives Club America another dimension in attack.

Earthquakes targeting Quintero - sources

San Jose Earthquakes Jeff Carlisle
Read
PDRM midfielder Safuwan Baharudin

'I chose PDRM FA over Kedah' - Safuwan

Malaysia Premier League Jason Dasey
Read

Sporting Kansas City sign winger Blessing

Sporting Kansas City Associated Press
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Galaxy want Jonathan dos Santos - sources

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Derby sign Nugent from Middlesbrough

Transfers PA Sport
Read

U.S.'s Hyndman moves to Rangers on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini on brink of Inter Milan move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Fonte dropped for Reds clash amid exit talk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Should Evra return to Man United?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Jese 'no longer sees future at PSG' - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Manolo Gabbiadini to leave Napoli for Premier League or Bundesliga - agent

Manolo Gabbiadini
Manolo Gabbiadini (centre) will leave Napoli in the near future, his agent has said.

The agent of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini has said he will leave in the window and move to either the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

Gabbiadini, 25, scored in Napoli's weekend win over Sampdoria but has failed to convince the club during the four months in which they have been without the injured Arkadiusz Milik.

Napoli's signing of Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa last week offered further evidence that Gabbiadini was not in their plans, and agent Silvio Pagliari told Radio Onda Libera: "All will be arranged for Gabbiadini by next week at the latest.

"This decision has now been taken in agreement with Napoli. He will be going to one of those two leagues, and could do well in both."

Gabbiadini joined the Azzurri from Sampdoria for €12.5 million two years ago and is expected to be sold for almost twice that amount.

Wolfsburg are reported to be leading the chase for the forward, while Leicester City, Stoke City and Southampton have also been linked with a move for him.

Gabbiadini has scored just three goals this season since filling in for summer signing Milik, who is expected to return in the next few weeks.

Winger Dries Mertens has been moved into the forward's role more recently and scored eight goals in just three games.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.