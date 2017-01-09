Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By Associated Press
Portland Timbers loan Lucas Melano to Belgrano in Argentina

Lucas Melano
Lucas Melano will spend the next year on loan in his native Argentina.

The Portland Timbers have loaned midfielder Lucas Melano to Atletico Belgrano of Argentina.

Melano, a native of Argentina who began his professional career with Belgrano, will be on loan with the top-division team through Dec. 31.

The 23-year-old has played in 44 matches with the Timbers since he joined the team midway through the 2015 season. He's scored four goals with eight assists with the team.

Before coming to Portland, Melano played for the Argentine club Lanus from 2013-15, with eight goals in 42 appearances.

"In loaning Lucas to Belgrano, we are looking to place him in a situation that can help him succeed," Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson said in a statement.

