Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard set for loan to Dutch club Heerenveen
Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is set to seal a loan to Heerenveen, with the Dutch club saying the 18-year-old will be presented on Tuesday morning.
Odegaard has yet to earn a full chance with Madrid's senior team since signing as a 16-year-old in 2015. After one substitute appearance that May, he played with the club's Castilla reserve team last season.
He made his first competitive start for the senior team in November in a 6-1 thrashing of a lower-division side in the Copa del Rey.
Morgen om 11.30 ➡️ ��presentatie @martinio98 ⚽️�� pic.twitter.com/Y0rIcB6X4u- sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) January 9, 2017
Reports in the Netherlands say Odegaard's loan will be for the rest of the season.
The Norway international had last month watched Rennes in advance of a purported move to Ligue 1, but the French club ruled out a loan before Christmas.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.