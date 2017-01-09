Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard set for loan to Dutch club Heerenveen

Martin Odegaard is headed to the Netherlands on loan this season.

Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is set to seal a loan to Heerenveen, with the Dutch club saying the 18-year-old will be presented on Tuesday morning.

Odegaard has yet to earn a full chance with Madrid's senior team since signing as a 16-year-old in 2015. After one substitute appearance that May, he played with the club's Castilla reserve team last season.

He made his first competitive start for the senior team in November in a 6-1 thrashing of a lower-division side in the Copa del Rey.

Reports in the Netherlands say Odegaard's loan will be for the rest of the season.

The Norway international had last month watched Rennes in advance of a purported move to Ligue 1, but the French club ruled out a loan before Christmas.