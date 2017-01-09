Previous
LA Galaxy want Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini - sources

The LA Galaxy hope they can bring in Jonathan dos Santos to join his brother in MLS.

CARSON, Calif. -- The LA Galaxy may be cutting back on costs, but that hasn't diminished the team's appetite for designated players.

Sources have told ESPN FC that the Galaxy are pursuing Villarreal midfielder Jonathan dos Santos and Olympique Marseille winger Romain Alessandrini. The interest in Dos Santos was earlier reported by Goal.com.

The Galaxy have two open Designated Player spots following the departures of Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane, and despite a stated emphasis on making more use of players produced by the team's academy, the team is looking abroad for reinforcements.

Dos Santos is the younger brother of Galaxy midfielder Giovani dos Santos, who last year said at MLS's annual Media Day that Jonathan was interested in joining him in Los Angeles.

The two played together at Villarreal during the 2014-15 campaign, but whether the familial bond will be enough to pry Jonathan dos Santos out of Spain remains to be seen.

Romain Alessandrini has not found consistent playing time at Marseille this season.

After struggling for playing time over five seasons with Barcelona, Jonathan dos Santos has emerged as a consistent presence in the Villarreal lineup. Since arriving prior to the 2014-15 season, the younger dos Santos has made 104 league and cup appearances while scoring seven goals.

Alessandrini possesses speed and the ability to attack defenders one-on-one. He arrived in Marseille prior to the 2014-15 season after successful spells with Guengon, Clermont, and Rennes.

But after making 57 league and cup appearances with 11 goals during his first two campaigns with Marseille, Alessandrini has been limited to just seven league and cup matches this season because of injuries and manager Rudi Garcia preferring Florian Thauvin, Remy Cabella, and Clinton Njie on the wings.

Alessandrini likely won't come cheap given that Marseille paid a reported €5 million transfer fee in acquiring him from Rennes.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

