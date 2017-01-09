Derby County sign forward David Nugent from Middlesbrough

David Nugent has moved to the Championship to sign with Derby County

Derby County have signed David Nugent from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side have announced.

Former England international Nugent has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Steve McClaren's promotion-chasing Rams.

The 31-year-old former Leicester and Portsmouth forward helped Boro to promotion from the second tier last season but has made just five appearances for Aitor Karanka's side this term, the last coming in September.

Rams boss McClaren, who handed Nugent his only England cap, told the club's official website: "He is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and he also has a great deal of experience as well to bring to the table.

"David has a track record of scoring important goals as well and we're pleased to add him to the attacking talent that we already have."

Derby lie two points off the playoff positions, having seen a 10-match unbeaten run come to an end at Norwich on Jan. 2.

They responded on Saturday with an FA Cup upset at West Brom and return to league action against fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds on Friday, when Nugent could make his debut.