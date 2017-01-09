U.S. international Emerson Hyndman joins Rangers on six-month loan

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Manchester City set to snap up Rakitic

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Hyndman joins Rangers on six-month loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini on brink of Inter Milan move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Fonte dropped for Reds clash amid exit talk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Jese 'no longer sees future at PSG' - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Zelalem near move to Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Nemanja Maksimovic of Kazakh side FC Astana scored the extra-time winner for Serbia against Brazil.

Maksimovic: I have agreed to join Valencia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Boro to allow Downing loan exit - report

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Hernandez: I want to stay in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Palace have Brady bid turned down - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Clement: Badstuber would do well for Swans

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
Kevin Wimmer

Cologne deny making approach for Wimmer

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic to City unlikely in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Podolski coy as China speculation grows

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ntep completes Wolfsburg move from Rennes

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool want £20m for Sakho - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Wilshere to Everton?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Drogba still hoping for Marseille return

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Forsberg won't leave Leipzig - Rangnick

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Evra considering future - Juventus chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

U.S. international Emerson Hyndman joins Rangers on six-month loan

Emerson Hyndman has moved to Rangers for the rest of the season.

Scottish Premier League club Rangers have confirmed the signing of U.S. international midfielder Emerson Hyndman from Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Hyndman, 20, moved to Bournemouth from Fulham last season and has appeared three times for the Cherries this season in cup competitions, making his first start in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

A Rangers statement said: "Rangers can confirm the signing of Emerson Hyndman from AFC Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal for the remainder of the season after signing."

Hyndman made his full international debut against Czech Republic in 2014 before captaining the U.S. in the 2015 Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans reached the quarterfinals.

He last played for the U.S. senior team in a friendly against Puerto Rico in May, earning his third cap.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.