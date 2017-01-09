U.S. international Emerson Hyndman joins Rangers on six-month loan

Emerson Hyndman has moved to Rangers for the rest of the season.

Scottish Premier League club Rangers have confirmed the signing of U.S. international midfielder Emerson Hyndman from Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Hyndman, 20, moved to Bournemouth from Fulham last season and has appeared three times for the Cherries this season in cup competitions, making his first start in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

A Rangers statement said: "Rangers can confirm the signing of Emerson Hyndman from AFC Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal for the remainder of the season after signing."

Hyndman made his full international debut against Czech Republic in 2014 before captaining the U.S. in the 2015 Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans reached the quarterfinals.

He last played for the U.S. senior team in a friendly against Puerto Rico in May, earning his third cap.

