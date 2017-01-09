Roberto Gagliardini on brink of Inter Milan move - Giampiero Gasperini

Roberto Gagliardini could make his Inter Milan debut at the weekend.

Atalanta coach Giampiero Gasperini has said midfielder Roberto Gagliardini is set to join Inter Milan in the next few days.

Gagliardini, 22, has already agreed terms with Inter, who are waiting for funds to be released by owners the Suning Group in order to complete the deal.

And Gasparini told Sky Sport Italia after his side's win at Chievo on Sunday: "I think things have been explained quite clearly -- we are not in negotiations, an agreement has already been found.

"The contracts just need drawing up, but he will be an Inter player within a matter of days.

"Of course for him it's now all down to Inter and not Atalanta.

"We did not want to sell Gagliardini before June, but then things developed the way they can in the transfer market and the club considered this and are now organising the future differently."

Gagliardini was called up to a training camp with the Italy national team in November after an impressive first half of the season that saw both Inter and Juventus linked with him.

Juve appeared to be content to wait until the summer, but Inter pressed for an immediate move and, should things progress according to plan, could make his debut for them next weekend.

