Southampton's Jose Fonte dropped for Liverpool clash amid exit talk

Jose Fonte has been left out of the Southampton squad to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday, amid speculation that the Saints captain is set to leave the club this month.

Southampton director of football Les Reed said last week that Fonte, 33, wants to leave St Mary's and has handed in a transfer request.

And Saints manager Claude Puel confirmed on Monday that the Portugal international, who has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Everton, will sit out the semifinal first-leg clash against the Reds this week, having done the same for Saturday's 2-2 FA Cup draw with Norwich.

Puel on José Fonte's availability: "José won't participate for this game. We will see for the next game."

Reed said last week that Fonte has turned down a contract extension from Southampton, while adding that the club have not received any offers for the defender.

Fonte, who helped Portugal win Euro 2016, has been at Southampton since their days in League One, joining from Crystal Palace in 2010.

