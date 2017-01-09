Jese Rodriguez 'no longer sees his future at Paris Saint-Germain' - agent

Steve Nicol and Alexis Nunes break down the latest crop of January transfer rumours.

One of the two agents representing Paris Saint-Germain's Jese Rodriguez has said his client does not see his future with the French champions.

Along with Gines Carvajal, Armando Ufarte takes care of Jese's affairs and speaking with Canarias 7, the agent said the Spaniard is not thinking long-term at the Parc des Princes.

Jese has been regularly linked with a loan return to Spain this month with hometown club Las Palmas, while Valencia and Liverpool are among the clubs who have also been linked with the forward.

"Nothing has been decided and there is still time in this transfer window," Ufarte said of a potential January move for Jese. "What is certain is that Jese no longer sees his future at PSG.

"He is waiting to pick the best from the offers that he has received. Until then, he is working hard in training every day to be in good condition once he gets back into action.

"He is ambitious and wants to continue to develop. I speak regularly with him and he knows we will work hard to find the best alternatives for him."



Ufarte acknowledged that the idea of a move to Las Palmas appeals to Jese, but confirmed there is nothing concrete in place with the Canary Island club.

"An agreement with Las Palmas with a lower salary in the event that he leaves PSG is untrue," Ufarte said. "We have not had these sorts of talks. Jese is under contract with a club and it is not a question of negotiating -- there is no news for the moment.

"Yes, he is attracted by the idea of playing for Las Palmas. It is his hometown team; they have a great coach [Quique Setien] -- one of the best in Spain -- and players who can produce spectacular football. However, it has gone no further than intent for now."

Jese has also been linked with moves to Italy with Roma and AC Milan but Ufarte denied talks with any potential suitors have taken place because PSG are still undecided about the player's future.

"It is only speculation," Ufarte said. "Despite his difficulties, he has suitors from several countries. First of all, we need to know PSG's position on the matter."

Jese was not part of the PSG squad that travelled to Tunisia earlier this month and beat Club Africain 3-0 in a friendly, while he was also omitted from Unai Emery's group for the 7-0 thrashing of Bastia in the Coupe de France over the weekend.

