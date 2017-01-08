Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem near move to Borussia Dortmund - sources

Gedion Zelalem has struggled to establish himself in Arsenal's first-team plans.

Arsenal midfielder and United States under-23 international Gedion Zelalem is nearing a move to Borussia Dortmund, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

ESPN reported at the end of December that Dortmund were lining up a move for Zelalem as they look to bring the 19-year-old to the Westfalenstadion during this month's transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder has struggled to establish himself in Arsenal's first-team plans this season following a successful season-long loan spell at Rangers last term.

Zelalem has only made substitute appearances in the EFL Cup this season and Dortmund hope he could be lured away from Arsenal with the promise of more first-team opportunities in Germany.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and Dortmund believe they can land Zelalem for a cut-price fee this month.

Zelalem was born in Berlin and played for Hertha Berlin's youth teams before emigrating to the United States with his father in 2006.

Sources close to the player have told ESPN FC that the midfielder is keen on a return to Germany with his father actually a Dortmund fan.

Zelalem, who represented Germany at youth level before switching his international allegiances to the United States, could become a teammate of U.S. international Christian Pulisic at BVB if he makes the move back to Germany before the close of the transfer window.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.