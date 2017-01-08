Nemanja Maksimovic: I have agreed to join Valencia from Astana

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/10  Draw: 11/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

 By Adriana Garcia
Nemanja Maksimovic has said he will join Valencia in the summer.

Nemanja Maksimovic has said he has reached an agreement to join Valencia once his contract with Kazakh Premier League champions Astana ends in June.

AS newspaper published a photograph of the Serbia international putting pen to paper on a contract with Jesus Garcia Pitarch, who resigned as Valencia sporting director at the weekend.

Neither Valencia nor Astana have made an announcement but Marca reported the 21-year-old midfielder as saying: "Valencia is a great club and it was easy to reach an agreement.

"I had many offers from better clubs in Europe, but the possibility to start from zero and create a new Valencia appealed to me.

"My contract with Astana expires in six months and I don't think the club will have any problem with my transfer to Valencia. I hope that in five or six days everything will be completed."

Former Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli had spoken about Maksimovic prior to resigning on Dec. 30 after less than three months in charge.

He told Superdeporte: "Maksimovic is a very interesting young player with potential, but at this time we have many young players and what we want is players that are ready."

Maskimovic joined Astana in February 2015 from Slovenian side Domzale and has been a regular ever since. He made his senior debut for Serbia in March last year.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

