Crystal Palace have bid for Norwich's Robbie Brady turned down - sources

Robbie Brady (centre) is a target for Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce.

Crystal Palace have had a £10 million bid for Norwich's Robbie Brady rejected, sources close to the Premier League club have told ESPN FC.

New Palace boss Sam Allardyce has targeted a move for Republic of Ireland international Brady, who plays at left-back or left midfield, as he looks to strengthen his struggling squad.

Brady impressed for his country at Euro 2016 and Norwich managed to fend off interest in the 24-year-old in the summer despite relegation from the Premier League.

A number of clubs remain keen on him, with Leicester City, Burnley, Newcastle United and Aston Villa reported to be considering moves.

Palace had been hoping to steal a march on their rivals by making the £10m bid, but the Canaries are thought to be holding out for up to £12m and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles are prepared to meet that price.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.