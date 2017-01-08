Holger Badstuber could do a good job for Swansea City - Paul Clement

Paul Clement is excited for what lies ahead as Swansea City's newly appointed manager.

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has told Wales Online that Bayern Munich that defender Holger Badstuber "could do a good job" for the club but may not be a realistic target.

Clement, Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern until his appointment by the Swans earlier this month, intends to use his close links with the Bundesliga champions to bring in new players for his side's relegation battle.

Clement, 44, has worked alongside Ancelotti for 329 games spanning almost seven years and including spells at Paris St. Germain, Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Bayern.

He said: "Over the time I've worked I've established a lot of relationships and a large network of knowledge and across lots of different clubs.

"There are links with the recruitment department at Bayern who could help us, but that's the period we're in now where we have to act fast, make calls and contact because we want to see who will be good fits for us -- but we also have to be realistic.

"I haven't decided on centre-backs here, but you can take Badstuber as an example, a German national team player who has come through the ranks at Bayern.

"He's not playing so much at the moment because Javi Martinez, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are all ahead of him."

Badstuber, 27, is set to go out on loan and has been linked with a move to Manchester City, managed by his old boss Pep Guardiola.

Clement added: "You can think he could do a good job here but then you see him linked with Manchester City so then you have to ask if it's a realistic target."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.