Cologne deny making an approach for Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer

Cologne sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has insisted the club have not made an approach to re-sign Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports in Germany last week claimed Wimmer, 24, could return to his former club on loan after he was pictured visiting over Christmas.

The defender has found opportunities limited at Tottenham this season but a Spurs source told ESPN FC there is no truth in the story, which was confirmed by Schmadtke.

"Kevin was here. His situation at Spurs could be better, but it's not like Tottenham prevented anything," he told reporters. "We did not start an official request with Tottenham. The story I've read is not entirely correct. If he had expressed the wish to change something, we'd have talked about it."

Kevin Wimmer has struggled for game time at Tottenham.

Asked if Wimmer, who has made three starts in the Premier League this season, had decided to stay at Spurs to fight for his place, Schmadtke said: "It's because we did not register our interest with Tottenham.

"Yes, he visited us. And sure, we talk to him because he's one of our former players. We also talk to former players about their situation because we follow what they do. And you ask: 'How do you feel, which perspective do you have, and what are your thoughts?'

"The media then turns that into contract talks. But it was a friendly exchange in which you listen to what the other one says. There was nothing more to it. So I don't say anything wrong: We did not make a request. End of story."

