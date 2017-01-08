Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Stephan Uersfeld
Galatasaray's Lukas Podolski coy on plans as China speculation grows

The FC crew discuss the latest big-money offers coming out of China and react to Uli Hoeness' comments on CSL spending.
Amid reports of a Chinese bid for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sid Lowe assesses how the CSL's money impacts players worldwide.

Galatasary executive Levent Nazifoglu has indicated that Lukas Podolski could be close to a move to China, with Beijing Guoan reported to be leading the race for the former Germany forward.

Nazifoglu told reporters at the weekend that Podolski, who joined Galatasaray from Arsenal in 2015, "appears to favour a transfer" and added: "The transfer is nearing its completion."

He said Galatasaray are not seeking to force the 31-year-old out of the club but want a timely decision.

"The transfer happens this week, or it won't happen at all," he said.

Lukas Podolski is training with Galatasaray but his future remains uncertain.

On Sunday, Podolski remained coy about his future when questioned at an indoor tournament in Gummersbach, a small city near his hometown Cologne.

"You can't blame me when clubs show interest," Podolski told Express. "You listen to those requests, but nothing has happened."

Asked where he would be next month, Podolski replied: "Do you already know what you will be up to?

"I am here [in Gummersbach] today, and will resume training at Galatasaray on Monday."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

