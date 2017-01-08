Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool to demand £20m fee for defender Mamadou Sakho - source

Mamadou Sakho has not made a Liverpool appearance this season.

Liverpool will demand £20 million for out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho and want to do a permanent deal in the January window, a source has told ESPN FC.

The Reds will hold out for more than the £18m they paid Paris Saint-Germain for Sakho in 2013.

The source added that the club believe their valuation of the 26-year-old is justified as they consider the demand for central defenders -- both domestically and in Europe -- to be huge.

Spanish side Sevilla, who beat Liverpool in last season's Europa League final, have been in touch with Anfield officials about Sakho, the source said.

The France international has not made a single appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side this season after numerous disciplinary issues.

He was sent home from the club's preseason tour, having broken three rules during his time in United States and then went against the club's wishes as he rejected season-long loan moves to West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

In September, Sakho reportedly used Snapchat to voice his frustration at being frozen out.

He has been building up his match fitness with appearances for Liverpool's under-23s in recent months.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

