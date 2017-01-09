Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud expects to sign new contract

A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Olivier Giroud has told Telefoot is "on the verge" of reaching an agreement with Arsenal to extend his contract.

Giroud, 30, is due to be out of contract in 2018 and had been linked with an exit due to his struggles to hold down a regular first-team place amid Alexis Sanchez's fine form in the centre of Arsene Wenger's attack.

However, the former Montpellier forward, who has started his club's last four competitive outings and scored in all of them, has confirmed he expects to prolong his stay.

"We're on the verge of reaching an agreement," he said. "It's a sign of trust. I want to continue the adventure in this Arsenal family. I feel good here."

Giroud's progress in the early part of the campaign was stunted by his late return to preseason training following Euro 2016 and a subsequent toe injury.

He did not start a game until Nov. 1 and had to wait until Boxing Day before finally starting a Premier League fixture.

Olivier Giroud has scored in his last four games for Arsenal.

He has since seized his opportunity, with the only goal in the 1-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion, his stunning "scorpion" goal against Crystal Palace, a late equaliser in the 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth and the winner in the FA Cup against Preston at the weekend.

"When I spoke to the coach, he always told me that I was an important player," Giroud, who joined Arsenal in 2012, said. "I know what I am capable of. I just needed to be patient, to work in training and wait for my hour to come."

Wenger told Telefoot that he has been impressed with Giroud's attitude.

"I have a lot of respect for him, you know," Wenger said. "It's true that he hasn't always played but, in spite of that, he remains very motivated. Olivier is a fighter, he has a fantastic attitude."

Giroud also reflected on his goal against Palace, saying: "It's something you're not lucky enough to do every day.

"I wanted to shoot on goal but, yes, there was a bit of luck involved. The trajectory was perfect. The goal was all the better because it went in off the crossbar. But you realise that it was something crazy."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman