Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud expects to sign new contract

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Manchester City set to snap up Rakitic

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Allegri: League is not over

Italian Serie A
Read

Hector Bellerin's wacky coat

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Cambridge boss Derry expects cup classic

English FA Cup Peter O'Rourke
Read

Podolski coy as China speculation grows

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ntep completes Wolfsburg move from Rennes

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Ogden: Ronaldo, Messi dominance can't last

FIFA Mark Ogden
Read

Arsenal hopeful over Bellerin injury - source

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Liverpool want £20m for Sakho - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud expects to sign new Arsenal deal

Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Wilshere to Everton?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Drogba still hoping for Marseille return

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Watch: Courtois scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Gianni Infantino at FIFA Congress

Expansion likely when FIFA Council votes

World Cup Vivek Chaudhary
Read

Forsberg won't leave Leipzig - Rangnick

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Evra considering future - Juventus chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Macintosh: Rooney shines, FA fixture woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Safuwan drops to Malaysia second division

Malaysia Premier League ESPN Staff
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Bundesliga players vote Aubameyang top

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud expects to sign new contract

A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.
Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.
Olivier Giroud celebrates with a tribute to his scorpion-kick goal, plus relive Messi's double nutmeg in The Sweeper!
Mesut Ozil's recent comments on Arsene Wenger are up for debate by the FC crew and if his skill warrants his outspokenness.

Olivier Giroud has told Telefoot is "on the verge" of reaching an agreement with Arsenal to extend his contract. 

Giroud, 30, is due to be out of contract in 2018 and had been linked with an exit due to his struggles to hold down a regular first-team place amid Alexis Sanchez's fine form in the centre of Arsene Wenger's attack.

However, the former Montpellier forward, who has started his club's last four competitive outings and scored in all of them, has confirmed he expects to prolong his stay.

"We're on the verge of reaching an agreement," he said. "It's a sign of trust. I want to continue the adventure in this Arsenal family. I feel good here."

Giroud's progress in the early part of the campaign was stunted by his late return to preseason training following Euro 2016 and a subsequent toe injury.

He did not start a game until Nov. 1 and had to wait until Boxing Day before finally starting a Premier League fixture.

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud has scored in his last four games for Arsenal.

He has since seized his opportunity, with the only goal in the 1-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion, his stunning "scorpion" goal against Crystal Palace, a late equaliser in the 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth and the winner in the FA Cup against Preston at the weekend.

"When I spoke to the coach, he always told me that I was an important player," Giroud, who joined Arsenal in 2012, said. "I know what I am capable of. I just needed to be patient, to work in training and wait for my hour to come."

Wenger told Telefoot that he has been impressed with Giroud's attitude.

"I have a lot of respect for him, you know," Wenger said. "It's true that he hasn't always played but, in spite of that, he remains very motivated. Olivier is a fighter, he has a fantastic attitude."

Giroud also reflected on his goal against Palace, saying: "It's something you're not lucky enough to do every day.

"I wanted to shoot on goal but, yes, there was a bit of luck involved. The trajectory was perfect. The goal was all the better because it went in off the crossbar. But you realise that it was something crazy."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.