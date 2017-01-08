Didier Drogba still hoping for Marseille return after Montreal Impact exit

Didier Drogba says farewell to fans of his most recent club, Montreal Impact.

Didier Drogba has told Canal+ he hopes to "keep my promise" and return to Marseille one day.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba, 38, became a hero to Marseille fans during his one season at the club, scoring 19 Ligue 1 goals and helping them reach the UEFA Cup final before leaving for Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2004.

He has frequently spoken of a desire to return and believes that, under new owner Frank McCourt, that is a possibility.

"It could happen. We just need to make the effort and take the time to sit down and talk," Drogba, who left Montreal Impact after the end of the MLS season, said.

"I hope to keep my promise one day."

Drogba added that Marseille's previous owners had not been willing to meet his wage demands.

"Each time I have said that [he would return], people said: 'Him, he talks, he talks, but he doesn't come back,' he said.

"But it wasn't only up to me. You let a player go, he grows, he earns a good living, and you want him to reduce his salary by half? Who works to earn less?

"Of course, I would have loved to come back. I think I have done what I could for that to happen. I couldn't force the hand of the powers that be at the time."