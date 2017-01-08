Didier Drogba still hoping for Marseille return after Montreal Impact exit

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Manchester City set to snap up Rakitic

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Podolski coy as China speculation grows

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ntep completes Wolfsburg move from Rennes

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Liverpool want £20m for Sakho - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Transfer Rater: Wilshere to Everton?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Drogba still hoping for Marseille return

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Forsberg won't leave Leipzig - Rangnick

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Evra considering future - Juventus chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Safuwan drops to Malaysia second division

Malaysia Premier League ESPN Staff
Read
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold

Carney backs Arnold in the transfer market

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

'No fears' Dybala will leave Juve for Spain

Juventus ESPN Staff
Read

Felipe Melo leaves Inter for Palmeiras

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Bailly hopes to play with Lindelof at United

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Rakitic to Man City unreliable - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Ozil wants Wenger 'clarity' before signing

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Andrea Belotti of Torino

Arsenal deny making Belotti offer - source

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Torino reject Arsenal's Belotti bid - Petrachi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Julian Brandt

Brandt prepared to reject Bayern move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Roma confirm interest in Feghouli deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Didier Drogba still hoping for Marseille return after Montreal Impact exit

Didier Drogba says farewell to fans of his most recent club, Montreal Impact.

Didier Drogba has told Canal+ he hopes to "keep my promise" and return to Marseille one day.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba, 38, became a hero to Marseille fans during his one season at the club, scoring 19 Ligue 1 goals and helping them reach the UEFA Cup final before leaving for Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2004.

He has frequently spoken of a desire to return and believes that, under new owner Frank McCourt, that is a possibility.

"It could happen. We just need to make the effort and take the time to sit down and talk," Drogba, who left Montreal Impact after the end of the MLS season, said.

"I hope to keep my promise one day."

Drogba added that Marseille's previous owners had not been willing to meet his wage demands.

"Each time I have said that [he would return], people said: 'Him, he talks, he talks, but he doesn't come back,' he said.

"But it wasn't only up to me. You let a player go, he grows, he earns a good living, and you want him to reduce his salary by half? Who works to earn less?

"Of course, I would have loved to come back. I think I have done what I could for that to happen. I couldn't force the hand of the powers that be at the time."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.