Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Emil Forsberg will not leave RB Leipzig in transfer window - Ralf Rangnick

Emil Forsberg has had an outstanding first half of the season.

RB Leipzig have said midfielder Emil Forsberg, a reported Liverpool target, will not be leaving the Zentralstadion in the transfer window.

Speaking at the club's winter training camp, sporting director Ralf Rangnick told reporters: "We are not even thinking about letting him go."

Forsberg, 25, has been one of the outstanding players of the season so far, and reports last week suggested he was a target for Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Sweden international's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, confirmed he had been approached by "big clubs," adding he "can't promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter."

But Rangnick said: "There's no need for a hysterical reaction to every rumour.

"I can promise all fans and employees that he will play for us in the next six months, and I'd like to think beyond the summer as well."

Forsberg -- linked with Arsenal and Juventus by German tabloid Bild -- signed a contract through to 2021 in 2016, and Rangnick added: "We only agreed a new deal about nine months ago, and we did that with a mutual consent that he'll play for us for a longer time."

Surprise package RB Leipzig are second in in the Bundesliga. 

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

